58 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 20, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 20 in Tiruchi and 12 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai reported seven fresh cases, Nagapattinam had four and Karur three. Pudukottai and Ariyalur had two, while Perambalur district had one fresh case.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 110 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 89 active cases in Thanjavur, 88 in Mayiladuthurai, 45 in Tiruvarur and 36 in Perambalur and Karur district. Nagapattinam reported 31 active cases, Pudukottai 20, and Ariyalur recorded 14 active cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app