58 new COVID-19 cases in central zone
Fifty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
The number of daily case load stood at 20 in Tiruchi and 12 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai reported seven fresh cases, Nagapattinam had four and Karur three. Pudukottai and Ariyalur had two, while Perambalur district had one fresh case.
Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 110 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. There were 89 active cases in Thanjavur, 88 in Mayiladuthurai, 45 in Tiruvarur and 36 in Perambalur and Karur district. Nagapattinam reported 31 active cases, Pudukottai 20, and Ariyalur recorded 14 active cases.
