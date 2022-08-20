One killed, three others injured in road accident

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries when a car collided with a lorry on a road overbridge at Uthamarkoil on Tiruchi-Salem highway on Saturday.

The accident occurred when V. Prasanna (36) of J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru was proceeding to Cuddalore in the vehicle along with his wife Anuradha (30) and his son Sai Pranav (6). Shaik Basha (28) of Krishnagiri drove the vehicle. It hit an upcoming lorry laden with cement. While Basha died on the spot. Prasanna, Anuradha and Sai Pranav, who sustained injuries, were admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi. The Kollidam police have registered a case.