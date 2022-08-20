Woman, daughter drown in Cauvery

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 20, 2022 19:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman and her daughter drowned in the Cauvery near Sirugamani on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Maheswari (38), wife of Chakkaravarthy Mohan, and her daughter Kanishka (8) of Malaiappa Nagar in Sirugamani.

According to sources, Maheswari had gone to take bath in the Cauvery along with her daughter. She was said to have been swept away due to a strong current. Upon noticing it, Maheswari attempted to rescue her but she was also swept away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fires and Rescue Services personnel from Cantonment retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app