Woman, daughter drown in Cauvery
A woman and her daughter drowned in the Cauvery near Sirugamani on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.
The victims were identified as Maheswari (38), wife of Chakkaravarthy Mohan, and her daughter Kanishka (8) of Malaiappa Nagar in Sirugamani.
According to sources, Maheswari had gone to take bath in the Cauvery along with her daughter. She was said to have been swept away due to a strong current. Upon noticing it, Maheswari attempted to rescue her but she was also swept away.
Fires and Rescue Services personnel from Cantonment retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered.
