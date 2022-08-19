59 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 19, 2022 20:32 IST

Fifty-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 21 in Tiruchi and eight in Mayiladuthurai district. Thanjavur reported seven fresh cases, Tiruvarur had six and Nagapattinam five. Karur and Ariyalur had four, while Pudukottai had three, and Perambalur district had one fresh case.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 112 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 94 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 91 in Thanjavur, 51 in Tiruvarur and 37 in Perambalur district. Karur reported 36 active cases, while Nagapattinam had 33, Pudukottai 21, and Ariyalur recorded 14 active cases.

