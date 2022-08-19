Man held for cutting 96 palm trees

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 19, 2022 19:29 IST

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of cutting 96 palm trees on government poromboke land at Sirukalappur village in the district and attempting to steal them recently. The accused G. Sundaramoorthy of Sirukalappur village was arrested on Thursday on a complaint preferred by the Village Administrative Officer of Sirukalappur Pratapsingh.

Police said Pratapsingh and his assistant came to the spot recently and found that Sundaramoorthy had cut the trees on government poromboke land near his agricultural field and attempted to steal them. The accused was remanded. The Siruganur police have registered a case.

