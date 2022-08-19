Over 100 butterfly species recorded on Pachamalai hills

Striped Tiger butterfly species recorded on Pachamalai Hills. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 109 butterfly species were recorded on Pachamalai hills during a recent study undertaken by The Nature and Butterfly Species (TNBS) under the guidance of the Tiruchi Forest Division.

The TNBS members from Coimbatore comprising A. Pavendhan, H. Theivaprakasham, K. Sravan Kumar, C.V. Nishanth, H. Ramanasaran and K. Sadheeskumar studied the key butterfly habitat around the Pachamalai hills on August 13 and 15.

The places of the exploratory study included the eco-tourism park area at Top Sengattupatti, Mangalam falls area, Shenbagam nature trail among other places falling under Tiruchi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The habitat covered included primary mixed deciduous forest, riverine and secondary forest growth. The species recorded were from six available butterfly families: Swallowtails, Whites and Yellows, Brushfooted butterflies, Blues, Metalmarks and Skippers. Important species sighted across all six families include Blue Mormon, Common Banded Peacock, Dark Wanderer, Common Jezebel, Common Lascar, Glad-eye Bushbrown, Common Treebrown, Dark-brand Bushbrown, Apefly, Common Silverline, Plumbeous Silverline, Angled Pierrot, Malayan, Yamfly, Monkey Puzzle, Peacock Royal, Common Acacia Blue, Large Oakblue, Orange-tail, Awl, White-banded Awl, Pallid Dart, Pava Dart and Water Snow Flat.

Certain species of butterflies which are either rare or seen in smaller populations were seen in large populations on Pachamalai hills, which is a good sign, according to the study report. These include Double-banded Judy, Rustic, Common Four-ring, Common Small Flat and Glassy Tiger.

Open areas in the hilly region were filled with common species such as Common Banded Peacock, Blue Mormon, Striped Tiger, Common Castor, Common Sailer, Slate Flash and Indian Skipper. Riverine habitats saw species such as Nawabs, Evening Browns and Barons feeding on tree saps.

The study also found the presence of hundreds of Tigers and Crows butterflies from the Danainae sub-family of the Brush footed family. These butterflies, especially Dark Blue Tiger, Blue Tiger, Common Crow and Double-branded Crow, are known for their seasonal migration to the Western Ghats, which is expected to commence during the month of September.

Although the two-day exploratory study was done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the sightings were more between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., says Mr. Pavendhan.

August was chosen for carrying out the study as butterfly species start congregating in good numbers on Pachamalai hills falling in the Eastern Ghats, he added.

The high species count and population indicate healthy butterfly habitat and need continuous protection as is the case now, the study report recommended and added that the place was ideal for butterfly eco-tourism which could help in educating the importance of nature and butterflies to visiting public and nature lovers.

A similar two-day study undertaken on Pachamalai hills in 2016 recorded 105 species, said Mr. Pavendhan.