‘Sound and Light’ show at Teppakulam witnesses more delay

Laser lights and a floating control panel room which were installed at the Teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple in Tiruchi.

The launch of a ‘sound and laser light’ show at the Teppakulam of Sri Thayumanaswamy temple in Tiruchi to celebrate the city’s history runs into a further delay due to encroachments around the tank.

Proposed in 2019 as a component of the heritage tourism development project under Smart City Mission, laser lights and a floating control panel room was installed at Teppakulam last year at a cost of ₹8 crore in order to use water as the display screen.

Following a trial run a few months back, the civic body claimed that encroachments around the tank obstruct the visibility of the show and make the ‘light and sound’ show ineffective.

According to a Corporation official, work on the edutainment project is complete but for the removal of the encroachments. The civic body will launch the facility as soon as the encroachments around the tank are cleared, which will happen soon, he said.

Visitors will be able to watch the show from a special seating area on the steps of the Teppakulam. “Since it will be projected from the middle of the tank, it can also be viewed by people from the adjoining building. The purpose of the project is to promote tourism and the show will have a wide reach,” a senior official said.

On a four-dimensional screen, pre-recorded documentaries on the history of the city, including the heritage of the Rock Fort and the region’s rulers, will be projected at fixed intervals. The show will last between 30 and 45 minutes. The civic body is yet to decide on charging a fee for the ‘sound and light’ show.