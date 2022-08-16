64 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 16, 2022 21:21 IST

Sixty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Ariyalur district had no fresh case on Tuesday. Except Tiruchi and Thanjavur, the other six districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. While Tiruchi logged 17 fresh cases, Thanjavur had 16. Mayiladuthurai reported nine cases, Nagapattinam seven, Tiruvarur five, Karur four and Perambalur and Pudukottai three each.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur accounted for the most number of patients under treatment, including home treatment for the infection in the region. The two districts had 115 active cases each, Mayiladuthurai 110, Tiruvarur 67, Karur 46, Perambalur 42, Nagapattinam 36, Pudukottai 35 and Ariyalur 16.

