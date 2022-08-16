Bharathidasan University recommends start of 20 NSS self-financing units

R Krishnamoorthy TIRUCHI
August 16, 2022 20:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Having recommended start of 20 self-financing units in as many self-financing colleges to the Regional Directorate of National Service Scheme, the Bharathidasan University is poised to increase the number of NSS units under its fold substantially.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are currently about 300 NSS units in government and government-aided colleges for which the funding is provided by the Central Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Self-financing colleges have begun to evince interest to start self-financing NSS units as a certificate of exposure to the awareness and outreach activities would fetch them two additional marks in the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Exams, according to college heads.

"There is now an awakening among the self-financing colleges about starting NSS units. We encourage colleges to be a part of the national service scheme," A. Lakshmi Praba, NSS Programme Coordinator, Bharathidasan University, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Some colleges choose to have as many as five NSS units of 100 students each - 50 students from first year of UG and the rest from the second year.

The annual funding support from the Central Government for a 100-member NSS unit works out to ₹ 47,500, encompassing the expenditure incurred on volunteers for conduct of regular activities and camping activities, and establishment costs, including allowance to programme coordinators and programme officers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Under the mechanism for self financing units, the institutions could charge a nominal fee, if necessary, for NSS programme activities. Funds could also be mobilised through Corporate Social Responsibility activities of corporate sector or any other legitimate source.

Such institutions must follow the financial norms and accounting procedures of NSS, as applicable to other NSS units, according to the guidelines.

SFUs of NSS will be eligible, at par with other NSS units, for participation in all the programmes including Republic Day Parade Camps, adventure programmes, national integration camps, youth festival and youth exchange programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app