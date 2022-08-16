Welding course

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 16, 2022 19:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Welding Society, Southern Zone, Tiruchi, will organise an evening course on ‘Welding technology for fresh engineers,’ from August 22 to 27.

The course will be beneficial for third and final year B.E. students and final year diploma students. The course will cover various aspects of welding including welding processes, weld symbols, weld defects, basic metallurgy and other relevant areas in welding technology. Expert faculty from reputed organisations will handle the sessions, said A. Santhakumari, Honorary Secretary, IWS, in a press release. So far, the IWS-SZ, has trained over 1,400 students, she added.

Interested students can contact the society office by dialling 2554811 or e-mail to: sziwsindia@gmail.com

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app