Welding course

The Indian Welding Society, Southern Zone, Tiruchi, will organise an evening course on ‘Welding technology for fresh engineers,’ from August 22 to 27.

The course will be beneficial for third and final year B.E. students and final year diploma students. The course will cover various aspects of welding including welding processes, weld symbols, weld defects, basic metallurgy and other relevant areas in welding technology. Expert faculty from reputed organisations will handle the sessions, said A. Santhakumari, Honorary Secretary, IWS, in a press release. So far, the IWS-SZ, has trained over 1,400 students, she added.

Interested students can contact the society office by dialling 2554811 or e-mail to: sziwsindia@gmail.com