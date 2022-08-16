TREC-STEP executive director felicitated

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Director of TREC-STEP (Tiruchi Regional Engineering College-Science and Technology Entrepreneurs Park), R. M. P. Jawahar, was felicitated by the Ministry of Science and Technology, during the Start-up Utsav organised by the Ministry in New Delhi recently, to commemorate the 75 Years of Indian Independence.

The felicitation was in appreciation and recognition of his contribution towards innovation, incubation and start-up ecosystem in the country, according to a communication from TREC-STEP.

A citation presented to Mr. Jawahar by Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL Technologies and Chairperson FICCI Start-up Committee, commended his years of dedicated service towards fostering innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship in the country.

“His leadership, commitment and valuable contribution in creating a successful incubation model are a source of inspiration to incubator professionals to excel with good incubation management practices,” it said.