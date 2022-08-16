Tiruchirapalli

Woman Block Mission Manager arrested on graft charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a woman Block Mission Manager of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission at Manapparai in the district on Tuesday on the charge of demanding and obtaining ₹ 12,000 as bribe from a self-help group for processing the loan sanctioned for it.

The accused Mallika (45) was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the self-help group leader Rajalakshmi.

DVAC sources said the self-help group was sanctioned ₹ 5 lakh loan by the TAHDCO for purchase of milch animals. The group has a total number of 12 members. The sources said Mallika allegedly demanded ₹ 12,000 as bribe from the group for loan processing. A trap was laid by the DVAC team which caught Mallika in the afternoon when she allegedly obtained the bribe money. A case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment ) Act, 2018 was booked against her.


