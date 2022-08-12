93 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 12, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ninety-three persons tested positive for the COVID 19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State government.

Mayiladuthurai reported the most number of fresh cases with 20 persons testing positive for the virus in the district. The number of fresh cases in Tiruchi, which was reporting the most number of cases in the region in recent days, fell below 20 on Friday. Tiruchi reported 19 fresh cases, Thanjavur 17, Tiruvarur 10, Pudukottai eight, Nagapattinam seven, Karur six, Ariyalur and Perambalur three each.

Tiruchi, however, continued to have the maximum number of active cases in the region with 150 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 123 active cases, Thanjavur 97, Tiruvarur 87, Pudukottai 53, Perambalur 43, Karur 39, Nagapattinam 37 and Ariyalur 35.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app