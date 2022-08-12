93 test positive for COVID-19 in central region
Ninety-three persons tested positive for the COVID 19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State government.
Mayiladuthurai reported the most number of fresh cases with 20 persons testing positive for the virus in the district. The number of fresh cases in Tiruchi, which was reporting the most number of cases in the region in recent days, fell below 20 on Friday. Tiruchi reported 19 fresh cases, Thanjavur 17, Tiruvarur 10, Pudukottai eight, Nagapattinam seven, Karur six, Ariyalur and Perambalur three each.
Tiruchi, however, continued to have the maximum number of active cases in the region with 150 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 123 active cases, Thanjavur 97, Tiruvarur 87, Pudukottai 53, Perambalur 43, Karur 39, Nagapattinam 37 and Ariyalur 35.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.