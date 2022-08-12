RPF honours freedom fighters

Manish Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, honours freedom fighters in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi Division, organised an event to honour some freedom fighters and their family members here on Friday.

One among them honoured on the occasion was 97-year-old Vellaisamy who had served in the Indian National Army and was arrested by the British in 1943 during the height of the freedom struggle. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal, honoured Mr. Vellaisamy by adorning him with a shawl. Family members of eight other freedom fighters were honoured by Mr. Manish Agarwal on the occasion.

In his brief address, Mr. Manish Agarwal said the present generation which was to take the country forward in the near future needed to know the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. He thanked the freedom fighters for their selfless service and contribution to the country’s independence and in nation building. He complimented the RPF, Tiruchi Division for organising an event to honour the country’s freedom fighters.

The Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Tiruchi S. Ramakrishnan said the RPF had been organising a slew of events for the past few weeks as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which included planting of saplings and cleanliness drives. As part of the celebrations, the RPF, Tiruchi Division would screen short video films about its achievements and those on safety and security-related awareness for the public using a video wall.

The video wall mounted on a mini freight carrier would showcase the achievements of the RPF, Tiruchi Division at Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Vriddhachalam railway stations starting Friday to August 14.

Expo on partition

The division has organised an exhibition on ‘Partition Horrors’ at Tiruchi railway junction as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The exhibition has been organised as a fitting tribute and in remembrance of all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots. The exhibition on Partition Horrors has been planned by the Indian Railways in 700 stations all over the country. The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was to be observed throughout the country on August 14. The expo will be organised till August 14, a railway press release from Tiruchi Division said.