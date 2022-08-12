Trust launches book donation drive

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 12, 2022 18:00 IST

A city social service organisation has initiated a campaign to collect books and stock them in the library of a village government school with a hope of motivating rural children to empower them with education.

The PSR Trust, begun by NSS students of K.A.P. Viswanatham Higher Secondary School in 2012, has selected the Government High School in Rajalipatti village, Pudukottai district, as part of its ‘Kalvi Kaadu’ programme to provide at least 300 books for the institution’s library, according to M. Sheikh Abdullah, founding trustee, PSR Trust.

The books can be deposited at the Trust’s office in Tennur. “We can also arrange for book pick-ups from local donors in case they are unable to bring them personally. Books on science, general knowledge and fiction, that would be suitable for students of Classes 6 to 10, are welcome,” he said.

In the Rajalipatti government school, the volumes will be kept in the principal’s office for in-campus loans until a separate library is established. For more details, dial 8778855885.

