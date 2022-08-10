Tiruchirapalli

90 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 10, 2022 21:13 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:13 IST

A total of 90 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 21 in Tiruchi and 16 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 13 fresh cases, and Karur 10, while Mayiladuthurai recorded nine cases. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai had seven new cases each, Ariyalur had five and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 170 patients under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 116 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 96 in Tiruvaur and 93 in Thanjavur. Pudukottai reported 48 active cases each, while Perambalur had 40, Ariyalur 39, Nagapattinam 37, and Karur recorded 36 active cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...