90 new COVID-19 cases in central region

A total of 90 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 21 in Tiruchi and 16 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur reported 13 fresh cases, and Karur 10, while Mayiladuthurai recorded nine cases. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai had seven new cases each, Ariyalur had five and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 170 patients under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 116 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 96 in Tiruvaur and 93 in Thanjavur. Pudukottai reported 48 active cases each, while Perambalur had 40, Ariyalur 39, Nagapattinam 37, and Karur recorded 36 active cases.