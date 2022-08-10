Tiruchirapalli

Adventure tourism planned on Pachamalai hills

C. Jaisankar TIRUCHI August 10, 2022
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:49 IST

The Department of Tourism plans to promote adventure tourism in Pachamalai hills, a low mountain range of eastern ghat, in Tiruchi district.

To explore the avenues of adventure tourism initiatives, a consultancy team from Rajasthan visited Pachamalai recently. Besides studying the climate pattern on the hills in different seasons, the team toured different parts, including Top Sengattupatti, Vannadu, Puthur and some other locations. After studying various aspects, the team is said to have submitted a report to the Department of Tourism outlining the chances to promote adventure tourism.

As per the recommendation, the department has proposed to set up camp sites at Pudur and Vannadu. Both these places were found suitable for creating tented accommodations so as to enable the tourists to stay for one or two nights by enjoying the hill environment, its nature and the climate.

T. Jagadheeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi, told The Hindu there was a great demand for eco and adventure tourism among the people. The tree-top accommodations being run and maintained by the Forest Department had been getting a good patronage. As for the camp-site initiative, tented accommodations would be set up with adherence to quality, standard and safety norms. There would be facilities for campfire at night.

“There are tourists, who enjoy the nature in the hills with minimum facilities. The campsite initiative will cater to them,” said Ms. Jagadheeswari.

Two sites had been identified for the project. A proposal had been sent to the government, seeking allocation of lands, she said.

