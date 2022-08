August 10, 2022 20:03 IST

Six lamp posts set up on the median of the Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway fell on the carriageway near the Airport on Wednesday disrupting traffic movements for some time. There was no injury to any one. Police said the lamp posts slanted and fell on the road towards Pudukottai due to a sudden gust of wind in the evening. The posts were subsequently removed and traffic was diverted for a short duration.