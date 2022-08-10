BJP youth wing takes out ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally

BJP cadre taking out a motorcycle rally in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

August 10, 2022 18:23 IST

Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tamil Nadu, took out a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally here on Wednesday to encourage people to hoist the national flag in their respective homes to mark the 75th year of the country’s independence.

Holding national flags, the BJP youth wing members started the motorcycle rally from the Major Saravanan Memorial led by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tamil Nadu state general secretary Gautam Nagarajan. The members released balloons on the occasion.

Enroute, the rallyists garlanded the statues of freedom fighters Dheeran Chinnamalai, Muthuramalinga Thevar, V.O.Chidambaram, B.R. Ambedkar, V. V. Subramanya Iyer and Kamaraj and paid their respects. They also offered floral tributes at the Salt Sathyagraha Memorial, Gandhi Asthi Mandapam near the Government Hospital and at the World War I Memorial near the Gandhi Market. The motorcycle rally concluded at the Kamaraj statue near the Chathram bus stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement