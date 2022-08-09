Tiruchirapalli

86 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 09, 2022 20:59 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:59 IST

Eighty-six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi had the most number of fresh cases in the region with 22 persons testing positive for the virus in Tiruchi. Thanjavur reported 15 fresh cases, Tiruvarur 14, Mayiladuthurai 11, Karur seven, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai six each, Ariyalur four and Perambalur one.

Tiruchi also had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 175 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in the district. Mayiladuthurai had 118 active cases, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts 94 each, Pudukottai 49,Ariyalur 43, Perambalur 39, Nagapattinam 37 and Karur 32.

