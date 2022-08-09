Tiruchirapalli

One more pier of old Kollidam bridge washed away

The old steel girder bridge across the Kollidam in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Srinath
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 09, 2022 20:17 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:17 IST

One more pier of the old steel girder bridge across the Kollidam river in the city was washed away on Tuesday due to the heavy flow of water.

According to sources, the 17 th pier of the damaged bridge in disuse caved in due to strong water current.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On information, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, along with the officials of the Highways Department, visited the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bridge, built around 90 years ago, had been in disuse after a new bridge was constructed and opened for traffic in February 2016. A portion of the bridge went down gradually due to strong water, following the discharge of about 1.5 lakh cusecs of water into the Kollidam river in 2018. The 18 th, 19 th and 20 th piers were subsequently washed away.

Mr. Kumar said that the bridge would be dismantled after the flow in the Kollidam river came down. The washing away of one more pier would not affect the adjacent new bridge, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...