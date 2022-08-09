Drives against sale of ganja, banned tobacco substances to continue

Continuous drives by police teams against sale of banned tobacco substances in the district has resulted in the arrest of 172 persons and registration of equal number of cases till date from January this year.

Banned tobacco substances weighing 694.2 kg valued at ₹ 7.94 lakhs were seized during the drives since January. Three two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were also confiscated.

Similarly, continuous drives had also resulted in the seizure of over 115 kg of ganja and arrest of 123 accused. Bank accounts of 17 accused had been frozen. The police have written to bank authorities to freeze the accounts of 40 more accused, a police press release said. Eight accused involved in the sale of ganja and banned tobacco substances were detained under the Goondas Act.

Three shops which sold banned tobacco substances were sealed. The release said the drives against ganja and banned tobacco substances would continue in the district till such time it was completely eliminated. Instructions had been given to police personnel to check grocery shops, tea shops and bakeries, besides other places to look out for such substances, the release added.