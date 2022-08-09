CREDAI property fair in Tiruchi city from August 13

The seventh edition of Fairpro, the annual property fair hosted by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Tiruchi, will open in the city on August 13.

The exhibition was being held after a gap of two years in the city after 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The property exhibition would be held at the Kalaignar Arivalayam from August 13 to 15, R.S. Ravi, president, CREDAI, Tiruchi Chapter, said here on Tuesday.

CREDAI representatives said that they were expecting good footfalls and business at the fair. Contending that this was the right time for prospective buyers to purchase houses, Mr.Ravi claimed that prices are certain to increase in future due to various factors such as escalating cost of construction material and labour wages, GST, and other compliance requirements under newer regulations.

‘Fairpro 2022’ would help prospective home buyers make the right choice. Builders would be offering various concessions. “Five leading banks are putting up stalls and customers will be able to approach them directly to choose the bank of their choice for loans. They can avail benefits of spot approval, competitive interest rates and concessions in processing fees offered by the banks,” he said.

“The expo will help customers with different budgets buy their dream homes or make ideal investments. Prospective buyers can compare and evaluate the options available to them. Buyers can choose from more than 1,000 units from 50 projects of 24 member developers,” V. Gopinathan, Chairman, CREDAI, Tiruchi, said.