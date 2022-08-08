NIT-T keen to integrate students into start-up eco-system advocated by NEP 2020

August 08, 2022 21:54 IST

: National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) is looking forward to creating student entrepreneurs through adoption of start-up eco-system advocated by National Education Policy 2020.

The environment for multi-disciplinary research pursuits, and the provision for multiple entry/exit option will be advantageous to usher in the entrepreneurship culture, according to the Institute Director G. Aghila. The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Incubation (CEDI) will play a pivotal role in promoting the entrepreneurship culture, she said.

Earlier this year, the CEDI gave a special call for innovative ideas from students, research scholars and faculty.

M. Umapathy, Director of CEDI said integration of the start-up focus into the curriculum under the NEP 2020 will pave way for transforming the interested section of students into entrepreneurs.

Ideally, initiation of students into entrepreneurship pursuits from third semester onwards will lead to expected outcomes. There was a provision for students succeeding in their entrepreneurship ventures to take a break and pursue studies later on.

The risk-taking mentality is, in general, not visibly prevalent among the students. There was a need to step up awareness about entrepreneurship among students.

The CEDI extends funding for innovative ventures, and provides space for functioning of start-ups alongside extending hand-holding support, Prof. Umapathy said.

Established as an independent company in 2012, and registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, CEDI has created a comprehensive Entrepreneurial ecosystem to enable young entrepreneurs to initiate technology start-up companies for commercial exploration of technologies developed by them in the areas of ICT and Electronics.

CEDI is implementing a project Technological Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) funded by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, to promote start-up companies in the areas of ICT and Electronics.

CEDI facilitates the Incubatee companies to access NITT’s common Infrastructure facilities, departmental laboratories, and other resources for their product development purposes.