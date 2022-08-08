Students from 41 schools in Thuraiyur block to derive utility of free breakfast scheme

Students in 41 schools in Thuraiyur block in the district will benefit from the Chief Minister's Free Breakfast scheme in the first phase.

A total of 2705 students in these schools have been covered under the scheme, according to official data.

Likewise, 77 schools with 4,163 students in Krishnarayapuram block in Karur district have been included.

Elsewhere in the central region, there 1,442 students from 21 schools in Kumbakonam Municipal Corporation identified as beneficiaries.

In Pudukottai Municipality, there are 1,388 students from eight schools. The least number of three schools with 118 students are in Perambalur Municipality.

There are 464 students from nine schools in Jayankondam Municipality, 431 students from 11 schools in Mayiladuthurai Municipality, 297 students from nine schools in Sirkazhi Municipality, 615 students from 11 schools in Nagapattinam Municipality and 267 students in Tiruvarur Municipality covered under the scheme.

Out of ₹ 33.56 crore sanctioned through the Social Welfare Department for implementing the scheme through 1,545 centres to benefit 1,14,095 students, ₹ 1.65 crore is meant to be utilised for administrative expenses, and the remaining ₹ 31.91 crore will be spent for the food.

Of this, ₹ 1.66 crore will be utilised by Chennai Corporation, ₹ 15.43 crore by municipalities, and ₹ 14.82 crore by Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation for implementing the scheme in the backward blocks under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission.

The items to be served include rava upma, semiya upma with vegetable sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi, rava pongal among other items from Monday to Friday.