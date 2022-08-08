Tiruchirapalli

85 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 08, 2022 20:43 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:43 IST

Eighty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 23 in Tiruchi and 15 in Tiruvarur district. Thanjavur reported 14 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 10, while Pudukottai and Ariyalur recorded seven cases each. Nagapattinam and Karur had four new cases each, and Perambalur district reported one fresh case.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 183 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 121 active cases in Mayiladuthurai and 99 cases each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district. Pudukottai reported 58 active cases, while Ariyalur had 47, Perambalur 43, Nagapattinam 37, and Perambalur recorded 33 active cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...