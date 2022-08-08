85 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Eighty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily case load stood at 23 in Tiruchi and 15 in Tiruvarur district. Thanjavur reported 14 fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai 10, while Pudukottai and Ariyalur recorded seven cases each. Nagapattinam and Karur had four new cases each, and Perambalur district reported one fresh case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 183 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 121 active cases in Mayiladuthurai and 99 cases each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district. Pudukottai reported 58 active cases, while Ariyalur had 47, Perambalur 43, Nagapattinam 37, and Perambalur recorded 33 active cases.