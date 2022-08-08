Tiruchirapalli

Two arrested for running fake detective agency

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 08, 2022 20:39 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 20:39 IST

The Tiruchi Rural Cyber Crime police arrested two persons on the charge of running a fake private detective agency here and cheating people. Those arrested were Sathishkumar (31) and Vasanth (24) of Kallakurichi.

They were found to be running the fake agency at Sinthanaipuram and Edamalaipattipudur here and cheated people. The two were arrested acting on a complaint lodged by a person from Musiri to the Tiruchi Rural Cyber Crime police station stating that he was cheated by a fake detective agency in Tiruchi, a police press release said.

