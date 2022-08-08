August 08, 2022 20:38 IST

The K.K. Nagar police have registered a case against 11 prisoners in connection with verbal duel and assault that allegedly broke out among them inside the Central Prison premises here on Saturday morning.

Police sources said a prisoner by name ‘Komban’ Jegan alias M. Jegadish, who was involved in several cases, had allegedly abused some prisoners on Friday evening. The next morning when Jegadish was bathing near a water tank, another prisoner M. Vinith came there and questioned the former.

A wordy quarrel erupted between them and Jegadish is alleged to have assaulted Vinith triggering tense moments. The associates of Vinith are said to have quarrelled with other inmates.

Acting on a complaint from Prison Officer Shanmugasundaram, the K. K. Nagar police registered a case against Jegadish, Vinith and nine other prisoners under various sections of the Indian Penal Code read with sections 45 and 46 of Prison Act. The case was under investigation, the sources added.