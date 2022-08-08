Visually challenged persons demand hike in monthly allowance

Visually challenged people stage a protest in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

August 08, 2022 19:29 IST

Members of the Visually Challenged Joint Action Council staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, calling for an increase in the monthly assistance provided to them by the government.

The council pushed for a charter of demands that included increasing the monthly welfare assistance provided by the State government from ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 1,500, employing qualified visually challenged persons and providing loans for the visually challenged persons who want to establish a business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They urged the government to provide assistance to set up shops at Corporation owned places and also help them sell their products at an appropriate price.

Association President A.P Saravanan and Secretary P. Chandrasekar were present.