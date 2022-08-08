Tangedco employees protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board staging a demonstration in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

August 08, 2022 19:01 IST

The members of the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board staged a demonstration in front of the Electricity Board Office here on Monday, condemning the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The Tangedco staff protested against the bill, claiming that it will end all subsidies to power consumers, which would affect commoners, especially farmers and the downtrodden.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Parliament on Monday and the Bill proposes open access to distribution networks of power suppliers.

According to the members, the withdrawal of this Bill is one of the main demands of the year-long farmers' struggle. The Bill, which aims to ensure the entry of private companies into the electricity distribution sector, will abolish free or cheap electricity for farmers, they said.

The Bill, if passed, will pave way for privatisation and will affect the officials and employees, they said.