Tiruchirapalli

Awareness meet on breastfeeding

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 08, 2022 18:40 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:40 IST

A host of medical bodies came together in the city to create awareness of the benefits of mothers’ milk for infants, by conducting discussions on the topic and undertaking an oath to promote the practice in their healthcare facilities.

Organised by the local chapters of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, National Neonatology Forum and Indian Medical Association, and the Tiruchi Obstetric and Gynecological Society on Sunday evening to mark the World Breastfeeding Week (August 1 to 7), the event featured lectures on education and support for the natural process, versus bottle feeding.

The inauguration was accompanied by a pledge by medicos to promote breastfeeding and discourage the use of artificial substitutes such as animal milk and sweetened water in their neonatology wards.

The oath also undertook to encourage new mothers to start feeding their infants within an hour of his or her birth, ensuring skin-to-skin contact for greater natural bonding.

The lectures began with a talk by R. Peter, assistant professor of neonatology, Pudukottai Government Medical College, on the topic of ‘breastfeeding in special situations.’ It was followed by a speech on factors hindering exclusive breastfeeding by S. Lakshmi Prabha, consultant obstetrician, Rana Hospital, Tiruchi.

K. Senthil Kumar, assistant professor of neonatology, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, spoke on the banking of mothers’ milk for individuals and in community.

