LED display board planned at bus shelters in Tiruchi

A newly installed LED display board at the bus shelter at Makkal Mandram in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

August 08, 2022 18:23 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to installed LED display boards at the bus halts to provide information on bus routes, as part of maintaining and upgrading bus shelters in the city.

The civic body has erected a digital display board with bus routes on the right corner of the bus shelter near the Makkal Mandram on Thillai Nagar Main Road. The board displays the name of the end stop in Tamil and English followed by the routes the buses halt.

The initiative, which started as a pilot project, will be expanded to 14 more bus shelters in the city. At present, there are around 210 bus shelters in the five zones. The civic authority will also enhance the infrastructure and cleanliness to serve the public more effectively.

So far, bus shelters in the city had only small flex banners with information about the destinations connected by the bus stop, and some stoppages even lack that basic information.

According to an official, most people are unaware of routes and they hope that the digital boards will be helpful to commuters. “We have installed the digital board as a trial at the bus stop in Thillai Nagar. The tender processing of the new digital boards for all the bus shelters is under process. Soon, all bus shelters in the city will have digital boards,” he said.

The passengers welcomed the initiative and suggestions were made to enhance the quality and size of the boards as they appear to be too small to read, he added.