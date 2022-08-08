Tiruchi Railway Junction emerges on top in originating passenger revenue

The Tiruchi Railway Junction has generated over ₹ 86.5 crore in “originating passenger revenue” to emerge on top in Tiruchi Division during the 2021-2022 financial year.

The “originating passenger revenue” was calculated based on the number of reserved and unreserved passengers boarding at the respective originating stations and the revenue collected.

A major station falling under the Tiruchi Division and in the Southern Railway zone, Tiruchi Junction was way ahead of other important stations in the division in terms of the “originating passenger revenue.”

Thanjavur Junction was placed second in the division with its “originating passenger revenue” being ₹ 24.9 crore, while Villupuram Junction was closely behind with ₹ 23.3 crore. The “originating passenger revenue” of other important stations is as follows: Kumbakonam (₹ 17.7 crore), Mayiladuthurai Junction (₹ 15.5 crore), Nagapattinam (₹ 10.6 crore), Puducherry (₹ 8.83 crore), Vriddhachalam Junction (₹ 8.80 crore), Tiruvarur Junction (₹ 7.72 crore) and Mannargudi (₹ 5.65 crore).

Resumption of several express and passenger trains in a phased manner in various sections in view of the relaxations announced by the government in the last fiscal due to gradual decline in COVID-19 cases had resulted in steady movement of passengers from different destinations within Tiruchi Division and elsewhere in the Southern Railway zone, said the officials.

Tiruchi Junction located in the central part of Tamil Nadu has been witnessing significant footfalls of passengers travelling to different destinations within the State and to other north Indian destinations from here since the gradual resumption of trains. This has resulted in Tiruchi Junction emerging on top in the Division in respect of originating passenger revenue, the officials add.

More than 90 % of trains originating in Tiruchi Division have been reintroduced following direction from the railway administration, the officials further said. In view of the restoration of several trains, the divisional railway authorities had recommenced ticket checking drives to check ticketless travellers, said the officials.