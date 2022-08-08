Monuments illuminated in national flag colours for I-Day

With the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence Day coming up, iconic landmarks in the central region are being specially illuminated in the national flag’s colours to mark the historic occasion. The monuments are part of a list of 150 historical buildings earmarked by the national government for the celebrations.

In Perambalur district, the 17th-century Ranjankudi Fort has been lit up with saffron, white and green illumination that is switched on after the sunset.

“The light display makes the fort stand out in the darkness, and is an unusual beauty spot for residents who venture out in the evenings. The illumination will continue until August 15,” said a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), that maintains the monument.

The fort, believed to have been constructed by a Jagirdar of the Nawab of Carnatic during the 17th century, was the site of a Battle of Valikondah between the English and the French in 1751.

A part of the wall on the south eastern side of the fort was damaged due to the heavy rainfall late last year, and is still awaiting repair. “We have presented our budget estimate for refurbishing the damaged area to the head office in Delhi, and are expecting approval for it within a few weeks,” the official told The Hindu.

Among the other heritage structures that are being lighted up are the Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi, Tirumayam Fort in Pudukottai district, Dindigul Fort in Muthalagupatti and Vattakottai Fort in Kanyakumari district.

As part of the celebrations, entry fee (where applicable) will be waived at all the ASI-maintained buildings until August 15.

In addition to the light works, arrangements are also being made to install flagpoles of 15 metres height to hoist the Indian flag at each of the designated buildings.