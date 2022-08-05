98 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

August 05, 2022 20:58 IST

A total of 98 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 27 in Tiruchi and 18 in Mayiladuthurai district. Tiruvarur reported 16 fresh cases, Thanjavur 13, while Nagapattinam and Ariyalur recorded seven new cases each. Pudukottai had five new cases, Karur four, and Perambalur district reported one fresh case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 188 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Friday. There were 120 active cases in Tiruvaur, 117 in Thanjavur and 105 in Mayiladuthurai. Pudukottai reported 75 active cases each, while Ariyalur had 51, Karur 46, Perambalur 44, and Nagapattinam recorded 27 active cases.