Tiruchirapalli

Congress cadre condemn price rise

Congress members stage a demonstration in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 05, 2022 20:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:46 IST

 A group of Congress members staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the Central government for price rise, increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders and rising unemployment. 

The cadre assembled at Arunachala Mandram, the party office, from where they marched up to Teppakulam post office and staged the demonstration for about 10 minutes. They were led by the party’s urban district president Jawahar, said police sources. 

