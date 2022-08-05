Tiruchirapalli

Gold jewellery stolen from TNSTC driver’s house

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 05, 2022 20:24 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:24 IST

Unidentified persons stole gold jewellery weighing 13 sovereigns from the house of a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) driver at Venkatesh Nagar in Kollidam Tollgate on the outskirts of the city a few days ago. 

The offence was committed when the TNSTC driver K. Tamilarasu (57), serving in Manthurai depot near Lalgudi, had gone to Chennai along with his family members to see his daughter keeping the house locked. 

The crime came to light on Thursday morning after Tamilarasu returned. Police said unidentified persons gained entry into the house by breaking open the front door lock and stole the valuables kept inside a locked bureau. The Kollidam police have registered a case. 

Robbery

An unidentified man allegedly robbed a gold chain weighing a little over seven sovereigns from an elderly woman at Usilampatti village near Manapparai in the district on Thursday. 

The offence was committed at the crack of dawn when N. Pappu (68) left her home. The unidentified man who was hiding inside a bush and had covered his face with a piece of cloth accosted the woman and robbed her of the gold chain and escaped. The Manapparai police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by the woman.

