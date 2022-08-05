Tiruchirapalli

Five police personnel walk on ramp, get transferred

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 05, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:07 IST

Five police personnel, including three women constables serving in Mayiladuthurai district, were transferred after they walked on ramp at a private fashion show held at Sembanarkoil in the district recently. 

The fashion show was organised on July 31 where several participants from various parts of the State took part. The five police personnel attached to the Sembanarkoil station were said to be on bandobust duty for the event when the incident occurred. 

The five police personnel wearing uniform reportedly walked on the ramp after apparently being asked by the event coordinator. A video of their ramp walk was widely shared on social media.

Consequent to the incident, the police personnel, including a male Special Sub Inspector and three women constables, were transferred to different stations within Mayiladuthurai district on the basis of an order issued by the higher authorities. They were all transferred on administrative grounds with immediate effect, the sources said.

