Tiruchirapalli

Organ donation helps many

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 05, 2022 18:43 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:43 IST

Organs harvested by a team of surgeons from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchi have helped patients in the city and Madurai, thanks to the consent given by family members of the deceased.

According to a statement from the hospital, the patient, a 33-year-old male from Krishnarayapuram in Karur district, had been admitted to the Karur Government Hospital after he met with an accident on August 1. He was later shifted to MGMGH.

The patient was declared to be brain dead on Thursday. Following this, the bereaved family was counselled about organ donation and their consent was obtained for the procedures to be carried out. The GH team harvested the patient’s kidneys, liver and eyes.

As per the norms of Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN), one kidney was transplanted to an MGMGH patient after it was found to match the recipient’s parameters. The other kidney was donated to a recipient in Madurai Government Hospital and Medical College, while the liver was sent to a patient in a private hospital in Tiruchi. The harvested eyes would be used as per requirement for an appropriate patient, hospital authorities said.

