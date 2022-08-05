Rescue teams ready following heavy flow in Cauvery, Kollidam

The Tiruchi Rural Police authorities have readied rescue teams comprising police personnel trained in disaster management in four sub divisions falling under their limits to carry out rescue operations as and when necessary in the wake of heavy water discharge in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force have also arrived in Tiruchi and kept as a standby to carry out rescue operations as and when the situation warranted. Rescue teams of the Tiruchi Rural Police have been constituted in Jeeyapuram, Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi and Musiri sub divisions. Each each team is headed either by a Sub Inspector of Police of Special Sub Inspector and comprising about eight to 10 police personnel.

Police sources said every team was provided with necessary equipment required to rescue people from low lying areas depending on the situation. The teams were deployed at the respective sub divisional headquarters. The team set up in Jeeyapuram sub division was deployed at Mukkombu.

The teams were in a state of readiness to act immediately, said senior police officers. Police have identified select spots along the banks of the Cauvery and the Kollidam river and installed barricades at those places with banners cautioning public to desist from entering into the river or take their cattle into the river in view of rapid rise in the water levels.

The barricades have been placed along the river banks including at Vazhavandhapuram near Kollidam Tollgate on the outskirts of Tiruchi. The sources said a team of 30 personnel of the SDRF from Chennai with rubber boats and other equipment was on standby at Sirugamani. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range A. Saravana Sundar met the SDRF team members and gave instructions to them. The sources said a 44-member team from the NDRF arrived here from Arakkonam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a section of residents staying at Vazhavandhapuram along the Kollidam river bank have been accommodated in a wedding hall nearby as a precautionary measure and provided with food. Similarly, few others who were staying along the river course near Perugmani were accommodated in a nearby wedding hall.