Tiruchirapalli

Long-time inmates receive separate houses

Members of an NGO distribute essential items to long-term inmates at Anbalayam in Tiruchi on Friday
Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 05, 2022 18:29 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:29 IST

Anbalayam Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center in association with The Banyan, a voluntary organisation from Chennai, launched Home Again, an initiative to resettle long-term inmates to live independently in houses in Tiruchi on Friday.

Around 20 people, including 10 men and 10 women who were institutionalised for a long time at the Anbalayam, were offered four separate homes that could accommodate five inmates each. The homes come fully furnished with everything a family might possibly need, including groceries, clothing, household essentials, and other necessities.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the NGO, these patients have been certified by doctors as having no further need to be institutionalised but have continued to languish in the mental healthcare facility. This is because they either have families who have abandoned them or they are no longer traceable. These persons now have renewed hope of being able to return to mainstream society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The recovered inmates come together to form affinity groups and live in homes in a community, creating a shared space of comfort and a family environment,” T.K.S Senthilkumar, founder of Anbalayam told The Hindu.

Along with housing, support services are offered for health, household management, socialisation, economic transactions, work, leisure and activities with personal value. “The caretaker, who will be available from dawn to evening, will assist and monitor their community behaviour, household management, finances, and other aspects,” said Mr.Senthilkumar.

The objective is to find exit options for patients stuck in rehabilitation centres for more than a year or more without a cause, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...