85 new COVID cases

Eighty-five fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded in central districts on Tuesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Tiruchi district topped the list with 26 patients testing positive for the virus, followed by Thanjavur district with 17 patients . The count was 11 in Tiruvarur, seven in Pudukottai and eight in Mayiladuthurai districts. While Karur and Nagapattinam registered five new cases each, Ariyalur and Perambalur recoreded three cases each. Most of them were under the home treatment.