MP makes case for IISER in Tiruchi

Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Monday made a request to the Union Minister for Education for establishment of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Tiruchi.

Referring to the seven IISERs established in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said in Parliament that an IISER in for Tamil Nadu was a long-pending need.

Tiruchi being an important educational and tourism hub required such an institution, the MP emphasised.