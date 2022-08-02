MP makes case for IISER in Tiruchi
Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Monday made a request to the Union Minister for Education for establishment of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Tiruchi.
Referring to the seven IISERs established in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said in Parliament that an IISER in for Tamil Nadu was a long-pending need.
Tiruchi being an important educational and tourism hub required such an institution, the MP emphasised.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.