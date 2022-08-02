Admission counselling begins at EVR Periyar College

First year students go through process of admission at EVR Periyar College in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

EVR Periyar Governemnt Arts and Science College began counselling for first year admissions, by inviting special category candidates, including sportspersons and differently abled students on the first day of the process Tuesday.

Principal Suganthi said there were over 19,700 applications for 1,460 seats in the 15 departments. The number of applications went up by 6,000 this year.

Counselling for general category students will begin from Wednesday. The highest number of 5,280 applications were received for B.Com followed by 5,443 for Chemistry and 4,094 applications for Computer Science, Prof. Suganthi said.

